Raymond James Trims The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Target Price to $18.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.