RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

RBB stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.85. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

