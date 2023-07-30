Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

