Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

