Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($12.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

