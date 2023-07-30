Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
RBGPF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.
