Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGPF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.