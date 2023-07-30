Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

