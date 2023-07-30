Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $48.28 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

