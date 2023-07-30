Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $41,243.40 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,313,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,833,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.44 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 719.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

