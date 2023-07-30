Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.