Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance
RQHTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $87.27 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliq Health Technologies
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.