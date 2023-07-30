Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

RQHTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $87.27 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.