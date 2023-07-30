Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Friday.
Relx Stock Performance
RELX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.