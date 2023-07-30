Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Friday.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.