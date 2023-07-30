Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Relx Stock Down 0.4 %
RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.