Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.