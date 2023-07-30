Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

