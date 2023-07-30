Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

