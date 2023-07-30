Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTFree Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Renasant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

