Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
RNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.
Renasant Stock Performance
RNST stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.
Insider Transactions at Renasant
In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 79.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Renasant by 32.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
