Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 79.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Renasant by 32.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

