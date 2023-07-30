Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

