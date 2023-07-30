ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in ResMed by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 77,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,666,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,476 shares of company stock worth $6,639,802 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.