Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 30

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

