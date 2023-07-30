Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 30

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
RMGGF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
About Resolute Mining
