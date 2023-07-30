Reviewing ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -47.32% -35.03% -19.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 3.20 -$11.38 million ($0.23) -5.87

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARB IOT Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARB IOT Group and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats ARB IOT Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

