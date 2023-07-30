Revvity (RVTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revvity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $126.09 on Friday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

