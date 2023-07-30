Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $16,405.20 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $16,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $148,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

