Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $16,405.20 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $16,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $148,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $34.99.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
