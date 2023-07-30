Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYTM opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.67. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

