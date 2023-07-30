RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

