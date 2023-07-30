Robert W. Baird Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $95.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

