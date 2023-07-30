Robert W. Baird Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $252.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $188.40 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.