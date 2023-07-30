Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.56. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

