Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

Roku Trading Up 31.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

