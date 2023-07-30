Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $89.71.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

