Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

