Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$12.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

