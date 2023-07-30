Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$32.89 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

