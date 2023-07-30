Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $46.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH opened at $40.75 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.