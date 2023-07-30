Royal Bank of Canada Trims StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SVAUF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

