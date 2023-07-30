Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Jody Pollard Sells 2,135 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jody Pollard sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $136,148.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

