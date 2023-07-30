RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms recently commented on RXO. Barclays started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,495 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $218,016,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RXO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXO by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 532,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXO opened at $21.87 on Friday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

