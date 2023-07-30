Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Acquires 12,501 Shares

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider Peter Constable purchased 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$12,526.00 ($8,463.51).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 24th, Peter Constable bought 12,499 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$12,524.00 ($8,462.16).
  • On Friday, July 14th, Peter Constable bought 15,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$14,955.00 ($10,104.73).
  • On Tuesday, June 27th, Peter Constable bought 20,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$19,300.00 ($13,040.54).
  • On Thursday, June 29th, Peter Constable bought 20,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$19,240.00 ($13,000.00).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Peter Constable bought 18,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$17,676.00 ($11,943.24).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable bought 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$9,820.00 ($6,635.14).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Peter Constable purchased 27,701 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,008.48 ($18,248.97).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

Ryder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ryder Capital (ASX:RYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.