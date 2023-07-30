Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Acquires 12,501 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable purchased 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$12,526.00 ($8,463.51).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Peter Constable bought 12,499 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$12,524.00 ($8,462.16).

On Friday, July 14th, Peter Constable bought 15,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$14,955.00 ($10,104.73).

On Tuesday, June 27th, Peter Constable bought 20,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$19,300.00 ($13,040.54).

On Thursday, June 29th, Peter Constable bought 20,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$19,240.00 ($13,000.00).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Peter Constable bought 18,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$17,676.00 ($11,943.24).

On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable bought 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$9,820.00 ($6,635.14).

On Monday, June 19th, Peter Constable purchased 27,701 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,008.48 ($18,248.97).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

Ryder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.