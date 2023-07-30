SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

