Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $425.89 on Friday. Saia has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $431.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

