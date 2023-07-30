Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Samsonite International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsonite International Price Performance

SMSEY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 37.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Further Reading

