Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 89,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.2 %

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.