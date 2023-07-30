Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.