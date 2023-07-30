Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
