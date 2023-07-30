Scotiabank Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$69.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

