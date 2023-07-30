Scott J. Watson Buys 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

