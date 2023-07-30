Scott J. Watson Buys 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
