SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCSK Price Performance
SCSKF opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. SCSK has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
About SCSK
