Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.11 on Friday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,940 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

