Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

TMHC stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

