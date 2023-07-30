Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) & Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Financial Survey

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Secure Energy Services and Charah Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Charah Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 85.47%. Charah Solutions has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.97%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Secure Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Charah Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 11.12 Charah Solutions $318.13 million 0.07 -$127.84 million N/A N/A

Secure Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charah Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Charah Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Charah Solutions -40.90% N/A -34.67%

Summary

Secure Energy Services beats Charah Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. Its remediation and compliance services also include landfill development, construction, and management; site evaluation and characterization; preliminary design and cost estimates with life-cycle analysis; hydrogeological assessment; groundwater and containment modeling; permit application and processing for expansions and greenfield sites; design engineering; construction of landfills and cap and cover systems; conversion of impoundments to landfill sites; quality assurance and control, and documentation; engineered fills (off-site); and other related services. In addition, the company recycles recurring and contracted volumes of coal-fired power generation waste byproducts comprising bottom ash, fly ash, and gypsum byproducts for the use in various industrial purposes. Further, it provides coal ash management services; fossil services that include silo management, on-site ash transportation, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct from coal power operations; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, as well as disposal of flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash; and environmental risk transfer services that manages the sites' remediation requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

