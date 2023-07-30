SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.93 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

